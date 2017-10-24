This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Unicha, the rolled ice cream store just off of Division next to Panda Express, introduces East Lansing to a trend that has been growing throughout the year. The style originates from Eastern Asian influences, but seems to appeal to all. Starting as a cream mixture for flavors, the ice cream “chefs” mix around various flavors within the freezing cream and strip by strip peel the ice cream up into roll. Then, they carefully place each roll into a cup to cover with your choice of provided toppings, creating your own flavor combination of deliciousness.

