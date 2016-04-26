Spartans on Spotify: Music Festival Vibes

It’s almost festival season! Whether it’s one day or a weekend long, not many things quite beat being outside in the summer, listening to your favorite bands and music artists live. This month we put together a playlist that features songs from artists on this summer’s most popular festival lineups!

Have a great summer, and if you are heading out to any of these festivals, stay safe!

1. “Burnin’ It Down” – Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean will be playing at Faster Horses in Brooklyn, Michigan. The festival is July 15-17.

2. “Good Times Roll” – Big Gigantic and GRiZ

‘Big G’ and GRiZ will both be at Summer Camp Music Festival (May 27-29) and Camp Bisco (July 14-16)

3. “Californication” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining Osheaga in Montreal, Quebec, on July 29-31.

4. “Sirens” – String Cheese Incident

If you’ve ever been to Electric Forest, you know String Cheese Incident. The group will be back playing three nights at the festival on June 23-26 in Rothbury, Michigan.

5. “High by the Beach” – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is headlining Lollapalooza on July 28 in Chicago and Osheaga in Montreal.

6. “Native Son” – Gramatik

Gramatik will be performing with Big Gigantic and GRiZ to form “Big Grizmatik” at Summer Camp in Chillicothe, Illinois, and Camp Bisco in Mariaville Lake, New York.

7. “In The Kitchen” – Umphrey’s McGee

Umphrey’s McGee is headlining Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, Illinois, and will play three nights there.

8. “You & Me” – Bassnectar

Bassnectar is headlining Summer Set Music Festival on August 14-16 in Somerset, Wisconsin. He will also be performing at Electric Forest in June.

9. “Mad at Myself” – Issues

Issues will be touring with Van’s Warped Tour from June 24 until August 13. Warped Tour will be coming to Michigan on Friday, July 22.

10. “Downtown” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are headlining Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 9-12.