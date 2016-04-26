2016 NFL Mock Draft

1. Los Angeles Rams

Key Additions: Quinton Coples (LB/DE)

Key Losses: Janoris Jenkins (CB) James Laurinaitis (ILB) Rodney McLeod (FS)

Needs: WR QB DB ILB

The Pick: Jared Goff, Quarterback, California

Notes: The Rams gave up a king’s ransom to acquire the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and many sources from both ESPN and NFL.com have linked them to either Jared Goff or Carson Wentz.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Key Additions: Brandon Brooks (G) Nigel Bradham (OLB) Rodney McLeod (FS)

Key Losses: Cedric Thornton (DE) DeMarco Murray — TRADE — (RB)

Needs: WR CB DE QB

The Pick: Carson Wentz, Quarterback, North Dakota State

Notes: The Eagles recently moved up to make sure they were able to select the quarterback they wanted as opposed to settling for a lesser player. Carson Wentz would not start immediately, but given starting quarterback Sam Bradford’s injury history, he may see some playing time this year.

3. San Diego Chargers

Key Additions: Travis Benjamin (WR) Casey Hayward (CB) Dwight Lowery (FS)

Key Losses: Eric Weddle (FS) LaDarius Green (TE) Patrick Robinson (CB)

Needs: DE CB S TE

The Pick: Jalen Ramsey, Defensive Back, Florida State

Notes: Jalen Ramsey would be a great selection as he has the potential to play both free safety and cornerback, which are both positions of need for the Chargers.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Key Additions: Cedric Thornton (DE) Alfred Morris (RB)

Key Losses: Mackenzy Bernadeau (C/G)

Needs: LB DB S QB TE

The Pick: Joey Bosa, Defensive End, Ohio State

Notes: The Cowboys have a lot of needs going into the draft – most of which are defensive. Joey Bosa can fill the void on the defensive line left by Greg Hardy’s departure and Demarcus Lawrence’s suspension.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Key Additions: Malik Jackson (DE) Tashaun Gibson (FS) Chris Ivory (RB)

Key Losses: Zane Beadles (G) Stefen Wisniewski (C)

Needs: DT OLB G

The Pick: Myles Jack, Outside Linebacker, UCLA

Notes: Myles Jack is arguably the best linebacker in this year’s draft and would be a great addition to Jacksonville’s young core.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Key Additions: Eric Weddle (FS) Mike Wallace (WR) Ben Watson (TE)

Key Losses: Courtney Upshaw (OLB) Kelechi Osemele (G) Daryl Smith (ILB)

Needs: RT DE LB S

The Pick: Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

Notes: While the Ravens have struggled to find a defensive identity since Ray Lewis’ retirement, another large concern has been the offensive line, which has had a hard time protecting QB Joe Flacco. Ronnie Stanley would help solidify that line.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Key Additions: Zane Beadles (G)

Key Losses: Alex Boone (G)

Needs: QB OL WR LB CB

The Pick: Paxton Lynch, Quarterback, Memphis

Notes: The 49ers have a ton of holes that still need to be filled after Jim Harbaugh’s departure, the main one being quarterback. Paxton Lynch should be competing for a starting job come this fall.

8. Cleveland Browns

Key Additions: Robert Griffin III (QB) Rahim Moore (FS) Alvin Bailey (G)

Key Losses: Alex Mack (C) Tashuan Gipson (FS) Travis Benjamin (WR)

Needs: QB OL LB S

The Pick: Reggie Ragland, Inside Linebacker, Alabama

Notes: Reggie Ragland’s addition would help to build up the Brown’s defensive core.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key Additions: Brent Grimes (CB) J.R. Sweezy (G) Robert Ayers (DE)

Key Losses: Bruce Carter (OLB)

Needs: S LB T

The Pick: Vernon Hargreaves, Cornerback, Florida

Notes: Tampa Bay would further improve their secondary with addition of Vernon Hargreaves who could bring some youth to what should be an impressive veteran core.

10. New York Giants

Key Additions: Olivier Vernon (DE) Janoris Jenkins (CB) Damon Harrison (DT)

Key Losses: Robert Ayers (DE) Geoff Schwartz (G) Rueben Randle (WR)

Needs: G RB LB SS

The Pick: Laremy Tunsil, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi

Notes: Laremy Tunsil is the best available player on the draft board in this position. He is also the best offensive lineman in the draft and would have an immediate impact for the Giants.

11. Chicago Bears

Key Additions: Danny Trevathan (ILB)

Key Losses: Matt Forte (RB) Jermon Bushrod (T)

Needs: T CB ILB QB

The Pick: Jack Conklin, Offensive Tackle, Michigan State

Notes: Jack Conklin could almost certainly be a starter on the Bear’s rebuilding offensive line.

12. New Orleans Saints

Key Additions: Coby Fleener (TE) James Laurinaitis (ILB) Nick Fairley (DT)

Key Losses: Rafael Bush (FS) Ben Watson (TE)

Needs: LB DE CB WR

The Pick: DeForest Buckner, Defensive End, Oregon

Notes: DeForest Buckner is viewed by many draft analysts as the second best defensive linemen in the draft. His ability to rush the passer would greatly help a Saints defense looking for an identity.

13. Miami Dolphins

Key Additions: Kraig Urbik (G) Isa Abdul-Quddus (S) Jermon Bushrod (T)

Key Losses: Lamar Miller (RB) Brent Grimes (CB) Olivier Vernon (DE)

Needs: RB CB G LB

The Pick: Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back, Ohio State

Notes: Most analysts advise against picking a running back in the first round, but Ezekiel Elliot is one of the recent exceptions to that rule. Miami has an opening at running back since Lamar Miller’s departure to free agency – an opening that Elliott should fit well in.

14. Oakland Raiders

Key Additions: Kelechi Osemele (G) Sean Smith (CB) Bruce Irvin (OLB) Reggie Nelson (FS)

Key Losses: J’Marcus Webb (T) Charles Woodson — RETIREMENT — (FS)

Needs: T TE ILB SS

The Pick: Leonard Floyd, Outside Linebacker, Georgia

Notes: Though many NFL scouts argue that Leonard Floyd is too small to play linebacker at the NFL level, his skills as a pass rusher are hard to ignore. If Floyd bulks up he can be a quality outside linebacker. If he doesn’t, he may be able to find his niche as a defensive end.

15. Tennessee Titans

Key Additions: Ben Jones (C) Rishard Matthews (WR) DeMarco Murray — TRADE — (RB)

Key Losses: Michael Griffin (FS)

Needs: T DL LOLB DB

The Pick: Darron Lee, Outside Linebacker, Ohio State

Notes: The Titans have done a fairly good job of rebuilding their offense as of late. Darron Lee would help start the process of rebuilding their defense.

16. Detroit Lions

Key Additions: Geoff Schwartz (G) Marvin Jones (WR)

Key Losses: Manuel Ramirez (G) Isa Abdul-Quddus (S) Calvin Johnson Jr. — RETIREMENT — (WR)

Needs: WR T ILB

The Pick: Laquon Treadwell, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

Notes: Without Calvin “Megatron” Johnson the Lions will need a new centerpiece to their receiving core. Though no one can replace “Megatron,” Laquon Treadwell has both the size and talent to help rebuild the receiving core.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Key Additions: Alex Mack (C) Mohamed Sanu (WR) Courtney Upshaw (OLB)

Key Losses: Paul Soliai (DT)

Needs: DB DL RT WR

The Pick: A’Shawn Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Alabama

Notes: The Falcons have committed to building their defense for the past few drafts and will continue this year. With the addition of A’Shawn Robinson, the Falcons look to improve upon an increasingly skilled defensive line.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Key Additions: Patrick Robinson (CB)

Key Losses: Coby Fleener (TE) Dwight Lowery (FS)

Needs: RB S G RT

The Pick: Cody Whitehair, Guard, Kansas State

Notes: Cody Whitehair has been described as the “safest offensive linemen in the draft.” Whitehair would help strengthen a very weak Colts offensive line that struggled to protect QB Andrew Luck last season.

19. Buffalo Bills

Key Additions: Corey White (CB) Fernando Velasco (G)

Key Losses: Chris Hogan (WR) Nigel Bradham (OLB) Mario Williams (DE)

Needs: DE WR LB

The Pick: Shaq Lawson, Defensive End, Clemson

Notes: Shaq Lawson could be a good replacement for Mario Williams and help keep the Bills’ defensive dominance.

20. New York Jets

Key Additions: Matt Forte (RB) Bruce Carter (LB) Ryan Clady — TRADE — (T)

Key Losses: D’Brickashaw Ferguson (LT) Chris Ivory (RB) Damon Harrison (DT)

Needs: RG QB TE

The Pick: Hunter Henry, Tight End, Arkansas

Notes: The Jets in this draft should look to solidify their offense, which has improved gradually over the past few years. Hunter Henry is considered the best tight end in the draft by many and will compete for the starting spot on the Jets.

21. Washington Redskins

Key Additions: Vernon Davis (TE) Josh Norman (CB)

Key Losses: Terrance Knighton (DT) Alfred Morris (RB)

Needs: WR RB DL

The Pick: Sheldon Rankins, Defensive Tackle, Louisville

22. Houston Texans

Key Additions: Lamar Miller (RB) Brock Osweiler (QB)

Key Losses: Brandon Brooks (G) Rahim Moore (FS) Nate Washington (WR) Arian Foster (RB)

Needs: S TE G C

The Pick: Kevin Dodd, Defensive End, Clemson

Notes: Most of the Texans’ needs can be addressed in the later rounds, so they may look to add to a strongpoint of their team. Kevin Dodd would be a nice compliment to JJ Watt on the Texans impressive defense.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Key Additions: Alex Boone (G) Michael Griffin (FS) Andre Smith (RT)

Key Losses: Mike Wallace (WR) Josh Robinson (CB)

Needs: DE SS LG

The Pick: Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive End, Oklahoma State

Notes: The Vikings have done a great job of adding players that make an immediate impact on the team both offensively and defensively. Emmanuel Ogbah could be the latest addition to a Vikings defense that has been on the up and up for the past few years.

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Key Additions: Karlos Dansby (ILB) Brandon LaFell (WR)

Key Losses: Marvin Jones (WR) Mohamed Sanu (WR) Andre Smith (RT)

Needs: RG FS LB WR

The Pick: Will Fuller, Wide Receiver, Notre Dame

Notes: The Bengals lost two of their secondary receivers to free agency and will look to find a No. 2 option opposite of star wideout AJ Green. Though some scouts are worried about his consistency issues catching the ball, Will Fuller should, at a minimum, draw some defensive attention away from AJ Green.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Key Additions: Ladarius Green (TE) Ryan Harris (LT)

Key Losses: Kelvin Beachum (T) Heath Miller — RETIREMENT — (TE)

Needs: DT DE DB

The Pick: Noah Spence, Defensive End, Eastern Kentucky

Notes: Noah Spence is widely regarded as a gamble due to his history of issues off the field, but the talent he brings cannot be ignored. The Steelers are looking to go back to their days of defensive dominance and Spence could help accomplish that goal.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Key Additions: J’Marcus Webb (T)

Key Losses: Russell Okung (LT) Bruce Irvin (OLB) Marshawn Lynch — RETIREMENT — (HB)

Needs: T G DT LOLB

The Pick: Le’Raven Clark, Offensive Tackle, Texas Tech

Notes: The Seahawks lost the centerpieces of their offensive line to free agency so they will be looking for replacements. Le’Raven Clark is a solid tackle prospect who will have the opportunity to protect QB Russell Wilson’s blindside come this fall.

27. Green Bay Packers

Key Additions: Jared Cook (TE)

Key Losses: Casey Hayward (CB) BJ Raji — RETIREMENT — (DT/DE)

Needs: LT CB DL

The Pick: Andrew Billings, Nose Tackle, Baylor

Notes: The Packers have spent the past few drafts improving their defense, specifically their secondary. This year, they may continue the improvement of the defense with the selection of Andrew Billings who will help replace BJ Raji’s spot on the defensive line.

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Key Additions: Mitchell Schwartz (RT)

Key Losses: Sean Smith (CB) Jeff Allen (G) Husain Abdullah — RETIREMENT — (S)

Needs: WR LG DE DB

The Pick: Josh Doctson, Wide Receiver, TCU

Notes: Even with the pickup of Jeremy Maclin, the Chiefs biggest need remains wide receiver. Josh Doctson should make a solid No. 2 receiver opposite of Maclin.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Key Additions: Evan Mathis (G) Chandler Jones — TRADE — (DE)

Key Losses: Jonathan Cooper — TRADE — (G) Bobby Massie (RT) Sean Weatherspoon (ILB)

Needs: LB C QB CB

The Pick: Eli Apple, Cornerback, Ohio State

Notes: The Cardinals are just a few pieces away from being a perennial Super Bowl contender. One of those pieces is Eli Apple, cornerback who can play opposite of Pro-Bowler Patrick Peterson long term.

30. Carolina Panthers

Key Additions: Paul Soliai (DT)

Key Losses: Brad Nortman (P) Josh Norman (CB)

Needs: T DB DE G

The Pick: Germain Ifedi, Guard/Offensive Tackle, Texas A&M

Notes: The Panthers biggest weakness is their offensive line which was painfully exposed in the Super Bowl. Germain Ifedi is listed as a guard, but according to many scouts NFL teams, they could try to play him at tackle before moving inside. At either position, he fills a need for the Panthers.

31. Denver Broncos

Key Additions: Russell Okung (LT)

Key Losses: Malik Jackson (DE) Brock Osweiler (QB) Danny Trevathan (ILB) Peyton Manning — RETIREMENT — (QB)

Needs: QB G FS TE

The Pick: Connor Cook, Quarterback, Michigan State

Notes: The entire NFL community seems to be divided on Connor Cook. Some say he could be a good starting QB while others say he lacks leadership needed for a NFL player. However, recently he has been climbing up many draft boards. The Broncos desperately need a QB and Cook is a viable option at pick 31.